WEAKER results were evident when 2700 cattle sold at the Wagga market on Monday.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Leann Dax said plainer cattle bore the brunt of the cheaper trend, with buyers discounting mixed breeds up to 40c/kg. Weaner steers 200 -280kg sold to premium rates, if they were well bred and Angus. The the bulk made from 600c to 750c/kg. Straight bred weaner steers 280-320kg were in short supply and they made from 520 to 680c, slipping 30c/kg.
The feeder steer market eased 15c to 30c/kg. Steers weighing 400kg-500kg and purchased by only a few feedlots and sold to a top of $2642 to average $2238. Medium weight heifers to feed sold to a cheaper trend of 30c to average 491c/kg.
Medium weight trades steers averaged 521c while the heifer portion sold from 450c to 512c/kg.
The best trade price was 554c/kg recorded for prime milk vealers but such sales were isolated, the bulk of the better milk calves selling from 500c to 550c/kg.
Export cattle sold to significantly softer price trends as meat processors were not prepared to push the market beyond 514c/kg. The better finished heavy grown steers sold 22c cheaper making from 540c to 490c, while bullocks over 600kg dipped 50c to average 440c/kg.
The cow market continued to tread water, to lose form slipping 30c/kg for well finished beef lines. Heavy well finished cows sold from 340c to 385c/kg. Meanwhile leaner cows failed to attract to all buyers and prices were wound back 25c to average 306c/kg.
