Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Leann Dax said plainer cattle bore the brunt of the cheaper trend, with buyers discounting mixed breeds up to 40c/kg. Weaner steers 200 -280kg sold to premium rates, if they were well bred and Angus. The the bulk made from 600c to 750c/kg. Straight bred weaner steers 280-320kg were in short supply and they made from 520 to 680c, slipping 30c/kg.