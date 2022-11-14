The Rural
The Rock Show a roaring success despite rain on the radar

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated November 15 2022 - 9:44am, first published 9:43am
Riverina Bluebell treasurer Lisa Metcalfe congratulates The Rock Show's woman of the year April Kennedy. Picture by Madeline Begley

While saturated grounds meant the rodeo had to be cancelled days ahead of its scheduled date, expected rainfall did not put a dampener on The Rock's inaugural show on Sunday.

