Wheat, cattle off-set losses in cotton, fruit and vegetables

Nikki Reynolds
Nikki Reynolds
November 15 2022
Elevated prices off-set losses

HIGHER wheat and cattle prices have successfully off-set falls in cotton, fruit and vegetable to help lift the Rural Commodities Index.

