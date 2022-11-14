Elevated prices off-set losses

HIGHER wheat and cattle prices have successfully off-set falls in cotton, fruit and vegetable to help lift the Rural Commodities Index.
NAB's Rural Commodities Index has increased 1.1 per cent in October, straight after a 1 per cent increase in September.
NAB Senior Agribusiness Economist, Phin Ziebell, said while the weaker global economic outlook has materially dented demand for many non-energy bulk commodities, agriculture continues to see generally elevated prices as buyers weigh seasonal and geopolitical uncertainty.
"Seasonal conditions have been generally very supportive this year, with a forecast big winter crop just around the corner. However, floods across parts of eastern Australia, particularly in Victoria, NSW and Tasmania, have destroyed previously good crops for some growers," Mr Ziebell said.
"More wet weather is forecast across eastern Australia coming into summer, increasing the risk of further crop quality downgrades.
"Wheat has rallied since mid-September, reflecting global supply uncertainty, a choppy to lower Australian Dollar (AUD) and most importantly, the breakdown of the Russia-Ukraine wheat deal. Tight supply suggests high prices are likely to persist in coming months
"Looking at cattle, the July drop-off in cattle prices has now largely reversed, as buyers reassessed biosecurity risks. However, daily prices are again declining, and we expect November prices to be weaker than October.
"The main question for summer is how much a big northern wet season, driven by a third consecutive La Nina event, stokes restocker demand, against volatility in global markets and renewed pressure from higher feed grain costs," he said.
"Farm input prices have been on a tear since 2020, as COVID-19, trade disruptions, and more recently the war in Ukraine and associated inflationary pressures pile pressure on key inputs," Mr Ziebell said.
"More recently, we have seen signs of stabilisation in fertiliser prices, albeit at historically elevated levels. The NAB Fertiliser Index is now more than double its pre-COVID average.
"Fuel prices remain high amid global oil uncertainty. Russia's invasion of Ukraine saw prices skyrocket, but global growth concerns, Chinese COVID-19 cases, US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) releases and Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) cuts are all stoking volatility."
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
