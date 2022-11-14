The Rural

Cattle Australia candidates named with ballot opening on Tuesday

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
November 15 2022 - 10:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ballot to select the new grass fed Cattle Australia board opens on Tuesday.

THE names of the candidates standing for the new grass fed beef organisation Cattle Australia have been released.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.