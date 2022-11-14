Cattle Australia candidates named with ballot opening on Tuesday

THE names of the candidates standing for the new grass fed beef organisation Cattle Australia have been released.
The eight candidates contesting the southern zone's three positions are: George King, Fiona Watson, Allister Watson, John (Mac) McArthur, Elke Cleverdon, Robert Mackenzie, Garry Edwards and Mark Horan.
The seven candidates contesting the northern zone's three positions are: Adam Coffey, David Foote, Haydn Sale, Lyn French, Pat Gleeson, Justin Dyer and Bryce Camm.
CLICK HERE for further details on those candidates.
The south western zone attracted only one candidate for that region's sole position, resulting in the automatic election of Angus breeder Jamie Bowie from Bridgetown, Western Australia.
The ballot to select the new Cattle Australia board opens on Tuesday (November 15), with all Cattle Council of Australia memberships transferred to Cattle Australia for the ballot.
Online voting closes on December 5.
Under the Cattle Australia model, there will be a nine person board of directors, consisting of seven elected directors as well as two appointed skills-based directors.
The organisation's chair will be elected by the directors.
CCA president Lloyd Hick said the current Cattle Council of Australia board would continue to act on behalf of the industry until the Cattle Australia board was elected on December 12.
"The election of the Cattle Australia board, made up of entirely new directors, paves the way for a new organisation," Mr Hick said.
"Cattle Australia will get a clean start, with a new board that has been democratically elected."
No existing board member of Cattle Council of Australia are standing for Cattle Australia.
Mr Hick said it was not too late to become a member of Cattle Australia or to vote in the election.
"I wish all candidates the very best for this important, inaugural election," Mr Hick said.
"The future of our industry will be in your hands.
"Don't miss the opportunity to have your say."
CLICK HERE to view the candidates.
