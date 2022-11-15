WET weather continues to wreak havoc on the events calendar with organisers making decisions to postpone or cancel some activities.
NOVEMBER 18: National Agriculture Day is your chance to celebrate and learn about Australia's incredible farm sector. Held on the third Friday of November each year, it's one day to celebrate an industry that's part of our lives every single day.
NOVEMBER 18: The Culcairn Street Party will be held from 5pm to 9pm. The night will consist of markets, entertainment, music, food and fireworks.
NOVEMBER 19: The Jindera Spring Fling will be at the Jindera Village Green. It is a day to socialise in the local community. There will be artists, craft corner, giant lawn games and market stalls.
NOVEMBER 19: The Hay Jockey Club confirmed on social media that the races would go ahead. The Jockey Club listed travel routes and road closures on its Facebook page. The Hay Races boast being the biggest and best country race meeting in NSW. Start planning your trip to be part of this great day out - six race program, full bar, catering.
NOVEMBER 20: Active Farmers Run for Resilience will be held at Table Top Mountain. This event was postponed after initially being planned for October 20. However, wet weather meant the organisers had to move the event forward. There are 5km and 10km events plus a 21km half marathon course.
NOVEMBER 20: The Wool Pack Inn Museum Birthday Festival is at the Wool Pack Inn, Holbrook from 10am to 3pm. Celebrate the birthday of the Woolpack Inn. There will be a fun-filled open day with market stalls and entertainment.
NOVEMBER 22: NSW Farmers will host an upcoming harvest safety workshop in Wagga from 5.50pm. For further details contact NSW Farmers.
NOVEMBER 23: An additional NSW Farmers harvest safety workshop will be held in Griffith from 10am. For more details contact NSW Farmers.
DECEMBER 3: The Young Cherry Festival Car Show is on in Young from 8am to 12pm.
JANUARY 14 and 15 2023: The annual Bowral Show will be held at Bong Bong Picnic Race ClubKangaloon Road, Bowral.
FEBRUARY 11, 2023: The Henty Show, 2023 will be held at the showground on the corner of Pleasant Hills Road and Grubben Road, Henty.
MARCH 25 2023: The Wagga Food and Wine Festival will be held at the Victory Memorial Gardens from 4pm to 10pm.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
