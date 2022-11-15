The sheep industry in Australia enjoys freedom from many of the world's major diseases, including foot and mouth disease (FMD), sheep pox and scrapie, which can have consequences for sustainability.
There is no such thing as zero risk. It's critical that the sheep industry remains alert and adaptable and avoids complacency, particularly in implementing biosecurity practices and traceability systems that will guard against incursions and minimise their impact.
This means ensuring sound biosecurity practices. Control the entry of people, vehicles and animals onto your property; ask for health declarations for all purchased or agisted livestock; make sure that anyone or anything that does enter the property is appropriately treated or disinfected; and inspect and quarantine introduced animals, to ensure that any diseases or parasites are detected before they join the rest of the flock or herd.
And it gives our sheep products an international trading advantage, Australia has a high degree of market access and a reputation for products that are clean, green and safe to use. But it's the growth in global trade and interaction between countries, combined with climate change, that is expanding the reach of exotic diseases across borders.
The Sheep Sustainability Framework (SSF) has four distinct themes: Caring for our Sheep, Enhancing the Environment and Climate, Looking after our People, Customers and Community, and Ensuring a Financially Resilient Industry. These are not ranked in order of importance. They are all interdependent.
The simple reality is that disease does not respect boundaries. This makes traceability systems like the National Livestock Identification System (NLIS) and programs like Livestock Production Assurance (LPA) critical to the prevention, identification, control and elimination of a disease outbreak, and shares the responsibility for monitoring across industry, regardless of state and territory boundaries.
Electronically identified livestock (eID) can be traced with greater efficiency and accuracy than visually identified livestock. The faster that livestock can be traced, the greater the chance of controlling a disease outbreak and minimising its economic and social effects.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.