IF we do the maths on saleyards throughput combined with AuctionsPlus figures it could be an overall record week for sheep and lambs.
Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre, the largest selling facility in Australia for sheep and lambs, conducted a record sale with 80,650 going under the hammer.
Hot on the heels of that number was an announcement by digital selling platform AuctionsPlus that there was a 74 per cent rise in sheep and lamb listings for the week.
This enables AuctionsPlus to claim its largest commercial offering so far in 2022 with 147,304 head catalogued across Tuesday sales.
Held across four sales, the offering, which is the largest since the 21st December 2021, has seen the large increase in numbers driven by new season lambs in Victoria and South Australia.
Meanwhile, the end of October has seen AuctionsPlus lamb listings reach a total of 1,833,049 head since the beginning of the year.
Compared to the same time in 2021, listings are back by 12.2 per cent, however still above cumulative listings over the same period from 2016-2020.
The approach to Christmas is expected to see lamb listings increase with the peak lamb volume carrying through into 2023. Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) confirmed the same story through the saleyards system. Tt
MLA reported that overall sheep yardings increased 60 per cent week-on-week with lamb yardings improving 50 per cent.
The young lamb offerings moving through the saleyards increased 93 per cent week-on-week after particularly low yardings from last week's wet conditions.
Wetter conditions from the past few weeks have created a back log of stock that are finished and ready for sale.
With more wet weather forecast, getting stock to sale this week is becoming a pressing matter.
The heavy lamb indicator softened 68c week-on-week after the record sale in terms of numbers at Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre contributed 32 per cent and traded at 99c under the national average.
Most of the price disparity came down to quality, with the huge yarding allowing buyers to be very picky.
Carcoar also had a lift in yardings by 560 per cent on last week. A large number of new season lambs moved through the market with good quality in the heavier stock. Challenges continue to affect marketing centres in terms of floods and the associated logistics.
At Forbes there was footage of a helicopter flying into the saleyards so people could attend the postponed cattle sale.
However, the sheep and lamb sale was cancelled due to conditions in this region.
