A TOTAL of 42,200 sheep and lambs will sell at the Wagga market on November 17.
Rodwells will sell first with 1600 lambs and 800 sheep, Blakes, 2000 lambs and 700 sheep, Francis, 2900 lambs and 1900 sheep, RLA, 6500 lambs and 1200 sheep, WMLP, 1900 lambs and 150 sheep, Elders, 5200 lambs and 2700 sheep, Delta, 2400 lambs and 650 sheep, Nutrien, 6200 lambs and 3300 sheep and WRL, 1500 lambs and 600 sheep.
