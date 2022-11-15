ROGER Bolte of West Wyalong has measured 1000mm in the gauge for 2022 so far.
The Grains Research and Development Corporation Northern Region Panel Deputy Chair said the figure was more than double their usual annual total of 450mm.
Mr Bolte said growers across his region have been battling the wet conditions for months and the winter cropping area was down compared to usual due to ongoing rain at the start of the year.
Currently, crops across Central NSW all the way down to southern NSW, into Victoria, are being impacted by the ongoing wet conditions and the significant logistical issues they're causing. "The eastern side of West Wyalong, including my property, has been completely inundated with water," he said.
"We had another 90mm of rain on Sunday which has just been the icing on the cake," he said.
"It's a case of not knowing what we'll be able to harvest until the water goes away. We'll have some crops, like standing canola, that we'll be able to take off once we're able to get on the ground but trafficability is a huge issue for everyone at the moment.
"It's looking like we'll only be able to harvest about 40 per cent of what we put in."
Mr Bolte said there are crops ready for harvest on the western side of West Wyalong but a lot of growers haven't been able to get a start.
