The Rural

More than 1000mm of rain for the year so far at West Wyalong

Updated November 16 2022 - 10:10am, first published 10:04am
Roger Bolte of West Wyalong says his property has received more than 1000mm of rain for the year so far. Picture supplied

ROGER Bolte of West Wyalong has measured 1000mm in the gauge for 2022 so far.

