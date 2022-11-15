The Rural

Counting the damage from relentless flooding

Updated November 16 2022 - 10:20am, first published 10:14am
NSW Farmers President Xavier Martin says the financial impact was set to be enormous, with harvesting efforts delayed by several weeks.

A survey of the flood-affected farmers has found significant losses across many regions, leading to massive costs as most of the damage is cannot be covered under insurance.

