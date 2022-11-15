A survey of the flood-affected farmers has found significant losses across many regions, leading to massive costs as most of the damage is cannot be covered under insurance.
More than two-thirds of respondents to the NSW Farmers Flood Impacts survey were experiencing flooding for their second year in a row.
NSW Farmers President Xavier Martin said the financial impact was set to be enormous, with harvesting efforts delayed by several weeks as floodwater continued to wreak havoc on roads and paddocks.
"Farmers are saying they're a bit over it, frankly, and it's not hard to see why," Mr Martin said.
"We know these farms are homes, not just workplaces, and having to deal with the uncertainty, stress and anxiety of living through this ongoing cycle of natural disasters is challenging.
Mr Martin said many respondents reported on-farm roads, fences, bridges and culverts would also need to be replaced, with many estimating initial repair bills upwards of $100,000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.