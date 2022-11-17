PRICES bounced back by $20 to $30 at the Wagga market on Thursday after the record yarding last week.
In all vendors sold 39,000 sheep and lambs, which was 41,650 less than last week.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Leann Dax said the drop in supplies impacted the sale notably.
The limited availability of good heavy young domestic and export lambs lifted prices greatly. The mutton market however eased down from the previous sales carcass weight price averages.
Most buyers present and operating. Prices bounced back for trade lambs $20 to $30 with a shortage of northern lambs the market driver. All supermarkets were purchasing lambs weighing 22-26kg cwt.
Quality and weight once again determined price outcomes, with lambs 24 to 26kg consistently making over $215 to average $222/head. Trade lambs 22 to 24kg cwt sold from $190 to $215/head to average approximately 830c/kg cwt.
Lambs back to the paddock ranged from $94 to $137/head. Extra heavy young lambs attracted intense bidding duels, with prices up to $30/head dearer. Lambs 27 to 30kg sold from $226 to $258/head. Young lambs over 30kg cwt sold at $258 to $267/head averaging 844c/kg cwt.
Old extra heavy lambs sold from $246 to $292/head. It was a fair to good quality sheep offering.
Not all buyers operated, with a northern buyer dominating the market. Heavy mutton sold from $118 to 168/head. Trade sheep sold to solid demand selling at $90 to $118/head.
