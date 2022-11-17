THE success of Australia's livestock industry is all about numbers.
There are constant projections about the cattle herd and sheep flock size.
However, if recent sales, both at marketing centres and on AuctionsPlus, are to be a guide the industry appears to be in reasonable shape despite the current challenges of floods and escalating input prices.
Wagga recently hosted a record sheep and lamb sale with 80,650 head going under the hammer.
The previous record in Wagga was during the 2007 drought.
Meanwhile, new figures from the Australian Lot Feeders Association (ALFA) in regards to cattle shows numbers are down overall but there are positive signs.
The latest national feedlot survey results released by both ALFA and Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA), show strength with numbers on feed above one million for the September quarter.
A total of 1,056,056 cattle on feed in Australia was recorded for the September 2022 quarter, a decrease of 139,410 on the previous quarter. All states recorded reductions except South Australia.
ALFA President Barb Madden said the feedlot industry is currently operating in challenging trading conditions which is reflected in the reduction of cattle on feed.
"Transport and logistics, high grain prices and cattle availability, coupled with persistent wet weather events hampering cattle performance, are all contributing to what is a challenging trading environment for the feedlot industry," Mrs Madden said.
"In a sign of longer-term confidence in the lot feeding sector, national capacity broke new ground to reach 1.51 million," Ripley Atkinson, MLA's Senior Market Information Analyst, said.
"This is despite significant headwinds in input cost challenges and extreme weather events like the recent floods, affecting cattle performance."
Turn-off saw a solid uptick, rising by 7 per cent or 46,400 head at a national level to 714,000 head, demonstrating the significant contribution of the grain fed sector to total beef production.
