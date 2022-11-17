The Rural
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Positive signs for feedlots despite industry challenges

Nikki Reynolds
By Nikki Reynolds
Updated November 18 2022 - 9:51am, first published 9:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ALFA President Barb Madden said the feedlot industry is currently operating in challenging trading conditions which is reflected in the reduction of cattle on feed.

THE success of Australia's livestock industry is all about numbers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikki Reynolds

Nikki Reynolds

Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.