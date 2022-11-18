VENDORS sold 5700 sheep and lambs at the Griffith market on Friday.
Meat and Livestock Australia's National Livestock Reporting Service stated that lamb numbers eased and the quality was good with a lot of finished heavy trade and heavy weights.
There were a few shorn heavy and extra heavy lambs and hoggets in excellent condition and light store were limited.
The market sold to a much stronger trend lifting around $40/head across most categories.
Medium and heavy trade new season lambs to 24kg sold from$176 to $220/head and the 24 to 26kg lambs ranged from $202 to $240/head averaging 850c to 900c/kg. Heavy lambs reached $250/head.
Old trade weights sold from $170 to $205 and the 24 to 26kg lambs $214 to $235/head or 860c/kg cwt on average.
Heavy and extra-heavy weights $230 to $265/head and averaged 800c to 860c/kg cwt. Heavy crossbreed hoggets sold from $150 to $180 and Merinos reached $178/head.
Mutton numbers fell and heavy mutton was similar while the light and medium weights lifted. Medium weight ewes sold from$91 to $135/head. Heavy crossbred ewes $140 to $150 and Merinos with a long skin $155/head
