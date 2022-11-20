WOOL prices fell 9c/kg and are now at the lowest levels since January 2021 with the Eastern Market Indicator at 1232c/kg.
Moses and Son principal, Marty Moses said 87.5 per cent of the 33,719 bales offered were cleared to the trade after 7.7 per cent of the national offering was withdrawn before sale.
Competition from China continued to be scant early in the week, whilst the Indian and European interest remained more influential.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
