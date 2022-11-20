The Rural

Wool market trading at lowest point since January 2021

Nikki Reynolds
By Nikki Reynolds
Updated November 21 2022 - 12:30pm, first published 10:43am
Marty Moses

WOOL prices fell 9c/kg and are now at the lowest levels since January 2021 with the Eastern Market Indicator at 1232c/kg.

