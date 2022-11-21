VENDORS sold 3010 cattle at the Wagga sale on Monday.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Leann Dax said numbers increased significantly.
A good portion of the offering were secondary yearlings suitable for lot feeding. Prices for domestic and export cattle hit a hurdle. Falls of 20c to 50c/kg were common.
The regular export and domestic processors were in attendance however not all feedlots operated. Trade heifers sold 15c cheaper making from 370c to 488c/kg.
Price results for trade steers varied and this was reflected in the massive price spread.
Prices generally fell 67c to average 454c/kg.
Light weight well-bred steers returning to the paddock sold to strong competition.
The bulk sold from 530c to 800c/kg.
The feeder market for light weight steers 330 to 400kg lost considerable traction. Prices ranged from 438c to 562c/kg.
Quality lines of well-bred steers 400 to 500kg lacked buyer interest and support.
Well-bred steers sold from 420c to 555c/kg.
Heifers to suit feedlots slipped 40c to average 451c/kg. Heavy steers and bullocks sold to weaker demand over all age categories. C3 steers and C4 bullocks suitable for the processors sold 20c to 50c/kg cheaper.
Heavy steers averaged 426c while bullocks averaged 421c/kg.
The cow market followed the cheaper market and buyers were reluctant to enter bidding duels. Heavy D4 types sold 23c cheaper to average 345c/kg.
