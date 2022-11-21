VENDORS sold 12,850 sheep and lambs at the Corowa market on Monday.
There were mostly new season lambs offered and trade and heavy weights were best supplied. Store lambs were in reasonable supply. A small run of Merino were penned.
The better finished lambs sold to a much stronger trend while the secondary lambs and lambs that looked washed out were similar or cheaper than last sale.
The few store lambs $57 to $153/head.
Medium and heavy trade new season lambs to 24kg $148 to $218/head, the better end of the lambs averaged 830c to 860c while the secondary lambs 650c to 750c/kg cwt.
The 24kg to 26kg lambs sold from $203 to $226/head or 830c to 860c/kg on a good run of lambs. Heavy weights to 30kg sold from $210 to $250/head. Merinos sold from $30 to $97/head.
Old heavy trades were limited and sold from $175 to $189/head, heavy lambs from $204 to $210/head and extra lambs reached $269/head.
Mutton numbers increased and so did the quality. Prices were $20 to $30 dearer on the heavy mutton.
Medium weights sold from $101 to $146/head for young ewes back to the paddock. Heavy crossbred ewes $130 to $148 and Merinos $123 to $161/head
