Corowa sheep and lamb market, November 21 2022

Updated November 22 2022 - 8:04am, first published 7:54am
Taking the bids during the weekly Corowa sheep and lamb market. File image

VENDORS sold 12,850 sheep and lambs at the Corowa market on Monday.

