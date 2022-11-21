AFTER enormous success in 2021 the second annual Working Dog Challenge will be held at Carcoar from November 24 to 26.
This year's event is expected to build on the success of the inaugural event where 57 dogs sold to a high of $24,000 and averaged $7422.
The Working Dog Challenge has been extended from three to four days, with sheep and cattle trials and maiden, novice and open runs on November 24-26, the Sire Shootout on November 25, a Charity Auction for TIACS on the night of Saturday the 26th and the auction of 58 dogs at Sunday's sale.
Organiser, Brock Syphers, said the Challenge was established last year to respond to a gap identified in the Central Tablelands region for an event of this type.
"We really want to take trailing to a new level - we've upped the prize money and really put a lot of work into the working dog catalogue to present a professionally run event," Brock said.
Two pups will be sold in the Charity Auction to raise money for the mental health support service, This Is A Conversation Starter (TIACS) Koonama Bid, a Kelpie that made $7500 as an eight-week-old pup in last year's auction, has been donated to go under the hammer again.
Bid is by the 2020 NSW Yard Dog of the Year, Koonama Cracka.
NOVEMBER 24 to 26: Carcoar will the second annual Working Dog Challenge and Sale. The event draws a prize pool of $50,000 and attracts some of Australia's finest dogs and their handlers.
DECEMBER 2 to 4: The Battle of the Border is a carriage driving event that will be held at Carbery Estate, located at 13813 Hume Highway, Mullengandra. This horse and carriage event consists of three phases, not unlike three-day eventing except the horses are pulling a carriage, they are not being ridden. Free entry for spectators into the event.
DECEMBER 3: The Young Cherry Festival Car Show is on in Young from 8am to 12pm.
DECEMBER 4: The Junee Rotary Farmers Markets will be held at the Junee Ex-Services Memorial Club75 Broadway, Junee. The markets run from 8am to 12.30pm.
JANUARY 14 and 15 2023: The annual Bowral Show will be held at Bong Bong Picnic Race Club Kangaloon Road, Bowral.
FEBRUARY 11, 2023: The Henty Show, 2023 will be held at the showground on the corner of Pleasant Hills Road and Grubben Road, Henty.
MARCH 25 2023: The Wagga Food and Wine Festival will be held at the Victory Memorial Gardens from 4pm to 10pm.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
