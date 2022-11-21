The Rural

Women take on leadership roles in agriculture

Updated November 22 2022 - 12:33pm, first published 9:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Catriona McAuliffe

NSW Farmers has achieved six years of consecutive membership growth which is being driven largely by women in leadership roles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.