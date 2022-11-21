NSW Farmers has achieved six years of consecutive membership growth which is being driven largely by women in leadership roles.
NSW Farmers Regional Service Manager Catriona McAuliffe said one of her branches at Harden was entirely run by women.
"They say if you want something done, get a country woman to do it, and our ladies are certainly getting things done," Mrs McAuliffe said.
"Women have always played a crucial role in agriculture, handling a lot of business operations while also traditionally raising the family.
"It's great to see more women step up and take a leadership role, and their voices are being heard."
NSW Farmers Harden Branch chair Bronwyn Ryan said more people were accepting of women working in agriculture, challenging the stereotype of "the old bloke in a ute".
"My daughters grew up helping out around the farm, and now they're both really passionate about agriculture and sharing that with the world," Mrs Ryan said.
NSW Farmers Vice President Rebecca Reardon said one of the reasons women were increasingly getting involved was the focus not just on specific commodities, but the broader policy issues around rural communities such as health, education, telecommunications and business.
"Farmers recognise the need for a strong conduit between paddock and policy-making, and our strong presence both in the regions and in front of decision-makers really sets us apart," Mrs Reardon said.
"We are one of the only organisations of our kind with staff on the ground in the regions, and this has been driven by local grassroots engagement on important issues."
