Jesse Featonby wins half marathon at Table Top

Nikki Reynolds
Nikki Reynolds
Updated November 22 2022 - 11:23am, first published 11:14am
True to the namesake Run for Resilience attracted a strong field of participants for the 5km, 10km and half marathon at Table Top. The event was hosted by Active Farmers and went ahead on Sunday after initially being postponed due to wet weather last month.

Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.

