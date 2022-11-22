True to the namesake Run for Resilience attracted a strong field of participants for the 5km, 10km and half marathon at Table Top. The event was hosted by Active Farmers and went ahead on Sunday after initially being postponed due to wet weather last month.
Photographer Jade Smith captured the atmosphere.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
