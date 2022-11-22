Additional resources for roads

NSW Farmers has welcomed additional manpower to repair ruined rural roads, but says flood-proofing for the future must be on the agenda.
NSW Regional Roads Minister Sam Farraway announced the NSW Government would deploy 200 people and heavy machinery from across the state to the central west and Murrumbidgee to assist with the mammoth task of reconnecting the road network.
According to local councils about 10,000km of roads had been flood-affected, leaving communities to deal with more dangerous conditions and longer travel times in rural areas.
The situation was placing enormous strain on an already stretched agricultural sector, with limited harvest opportunities and road access causing headaches across the state.
NSW Farmers Business, Economics and Trade Committee chair John Lowe said the extra help to get road repairs underway was welcomed, and the total damage bill could be enormous.
"It's great to see these extra workers will be deployed to the worst-affected areas, but there is simply so much damage out there that we could be looking at roadworks for many months to come," Mr Lowe said.
"Rural people are dismayed at how quickly the road network crumbled, and it's pretty clear that we need to rebuild better so we can avoid these sorts of headaches. "We need to get rural communities and businesses up and running again, so we can do our part in the food and fibre supply chain."Emergency funding for urgent road repairs was being fast-tracked by the NSW Government."
