AUSTRALIAN beef cattle producers are in the box seat to fill the void in the United States market.
A new report indicates the US, the second largest importer of beef after China, was looking to fill the gap due to domestic production declines.
In the Q4 Global Beef Quarterly report, by Rabobank, the tipping point of supply woes is expected to hit in 2023.
"On average, that is the potential loss of 400,000 to 500,000 metric tonnes of beef from the US production system per year during this period," the report stated.
Rabobank senior animal protein analyst Angus Gidley-Baird said is was natural cyclical 'liquidation' (reduction) in cow numbers after the US herd had peaked in 2019, compounded by the impacts of recent drought conditions and high feed costs.
Mr Gidley-Baird said previous periods of decline in US beef production suggest the country's retailers and restaurants will look to the global market to fill this void, and US consumers will likely outbid the rest of the world to keep their fill of beef.
The question is which beef-exporting nations will fill this gap, he said.
"Australia and New Zealand, the third and fourth largest US suppliers, are the logical next options. But Australia's recovery from its own beef cattle liquidation phase is being drawn out with some questions as to whether it will have the cattle available to produce the same volumes it has done in the past."
For Australia, the report said, favourable seasonal conditions continue to support producer demand and, in turn, cattle prices, despite softening at the retail end of the supply chain.
Mr Gidley-Baird said local beef prices were expected "to hold as we approach the end of the year, with a likely dip in the new year as cattle volumes increase and summer pasture growth starts to dry off".
Labour constraints and tight margins are leading to a reduction in slaughter numbers in the Australian beef market, according to the report. "Volumes dropped below 2021 volumes through September and October."
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.