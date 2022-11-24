VENDORS sold 42,000 sheep and lambs at the Wagga market on Thursday.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Leann Dax said numbers increased moderately and producers pushed more store lambs into the market.
The market fluctuated widely at times driven by plainer quality.
An almost full field of buyers were at the market however, not all operated fully. The buying focus at times shifted to shorn young lambs, with these offering the best shape and finish.
The tops of the trade lambs were unchanged while plainer woolly drafts were up to $10 cheaper.
The 21kg to 24kg sold from $172 to $219/head. Store lambs dipped $10 to $15 cheaper the better presented offering frame and weight sold from $120 to $152.
Extra heavy young lambs attracted big bidding duels, with prices trending dearer as the sale progressed.
Lambs 27kg to 30kg sold from $234 to $275/head. Young lambs over 30kg cwt sold at $272 to $291/head averaging 850c to 870c/kg cwt. Old extra heavy lambs sold to a top of $278/head. It was a fair to good quality sheep offering.
Not all buyers operated, with a northern buyer dominating the market. Heavy mutton sold from $110 to 168/head. Trade sheep sold to notably weaker bidding selling at $70 to $110/head.
