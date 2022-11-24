RICK Gladigau of South Australia has been re-elected as director and president of Australian Dairy Farmers (ADF).
Victorian dairy farmers Glenn Britnell and Ian Morris were also candidates in a three-way contest for the one seat on the Board open at he annual general meeting (AGM).
Following the AGM, at a meeting of ADF's Board and National Council, Mr Gladigau was re-elected president for a second 12-month term.
Mr Gladigau thanked ADF members for participating in the election process and, in doing so, supporting the organisation.
"I look forward to continuing to lead ADF for the benefit of all dairy farmers," he said."ADF thanks Glenn and Ian for nominating and taking part in the election of a Business director."
