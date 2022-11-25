The Rural

Griffith sheep and lamb market, November 25 2022

Updated November 25 2022 - 2:04pm, first published 11:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Livestock agents take the bids at Griffith sheep and lamb market. File image

Lamb numbers declined while there was a modest lift in sheep numbers to 4000 head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.