Lamb numbers declined while there was a modest lift in sheep numbers to 4000 head.
In total vendors sold 7000 sheep and lambs which was an additional 1300 head compared to last week.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Jenny Kelly said apart from a few pens it was a scrappy yarding as the last unshorn lots come through, and agents did lead most of their runs with recently shorn young lambs.
Prices continued to diverge based around weight and quality, with the heavier and better presented lambs firm to dearer while plain light types were cheaper. Some light and store lambs were passed-in.
Demand for sheep was dull and prices were $10 to $20 cheaper. The usual buying group attended but some orders were quiet. Any heavy lambs above 27kg cwt were strongly supported amid limited numbers and sold from $230 to a top of $260/head.
The better finished 24-26kg cwt lambs $200 to $221, again in limited numbers. Where the market quickly lost momentum was on the plainer trade lambs 20kg to 22kg cwt and store lambs.
Plainer medium and light trades ranged from $125 to $170.
Store lambs $80 to $112 with agents passing-in some pens that showed more growth and frame when bidding stalled at around $130. The sheep sale lacked buyer demand and tended to cheapen as it progressed.
The heaviest crossbred and Merino ewes $130 to a top of $155/head. The general run of light and medium type sheep $70 to $120/head.
There was a lot of hoggets in the yarding including several lines of heavier Merinos which sold from $132 to a top of $165.
