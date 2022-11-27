DECEMBER 2: The Strawberries and Cream Christmas Festival will be at the Bidgee Strawberries and Cream farm at Wagga. Located on Billagha Street, Wagga.
DECEMBER 2 to 4: The Battle of the Border is a carriage driving event that will be held at Carbery Estate, located at 13813 Hume Highway, Mullengandra. This horse and carriage event consists of three phases, not unlike three-day eventing except the horses are pulling a carriage, they are not being ridden. Free entry for spectators into the event.
DECEMBER 3: The Young Cherry Festival Car Show is on in Young from 8am to 12pm.
DECEMBER 4: There will be custom wreath making at the Junee Licorice Factory from 10.30am to 12.30pm. Make your own wreath out of natural material and decorate it with everlasting flowers.
DECEMBER 4: The Junee Rotary Farmers Markets will be held at the Junee Ex-Services Memorial Club75 Broadway, Junee. The markets run from 8am to 12.30pm.
DECEMBER 9: Holbrook will host the annual Christmas Markets and festivities.
DECEMBER 9: The Bubbles and Brushes Highland Cow Edition will be held at Junee Licorice Factory located 45 to 61 Lord Street, Junee. Experience a fun evening of painting and wood-fired pizzas. For more details visit trybooking.com.
JANUARY 1 2023: The Tumbarumba Rodeo is back in 2023. Held at the Tumbarumba Showgrounds, the event will be another action packed show featuring both novice and professional events.
JANUARY 14 and 15 2023: The annual Bowral Show will be held at Bong Bong Picnic Race Club Kangaloon Road, Bowral.
FEBRUARY 11, 2023: The Henty Show, 2023 will be held at the showground on the corner of Pleasant Hills Road and Grubben Road, Henty.
JANUARY 29: The Rock Triathlon is back. The Rock Triathlon is back. The event caters to all ages and fitness levels and is included in the Riverina Tri-Series. Proceedings for the day include a sprint, enticer, walkathon, junior and sub-junior. Teams are welcome.
FEBRUARY 24 to 26 2023: Tumbafest will held in the foothills of the Snowy Mountains, is a celebration of quality music and local cool climate food and wine.
MARCH 4: The Lockhart Truck Show will be held at Lockhart Showground. Come along and enjoy the many wonderful events happening at Lockhart Vintage Verandah Fest.
MARCH 25 2023: The Wagga Food and Wine Festival will be held at the Victory Memorial Gardens.
