The Rural

Responsive wool market bounces back with a 24c/kg increase

Nikki Reynolds
By Nikki Reynolds
Updated November 28 2022 - 11:45am, first published 11:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marty Moses

The Australian Wool Exchange Eastern Market Indicator (EMI) closed on 1256c, which was up 24c.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikki Reynolds

Nikki Reynolds

Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.