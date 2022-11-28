The Australian Wool Exchange Eastern Market Indicator (EMI) closed on 1256c, which was up 24c.
Moses and Son principal, Marty Moses said it was the first weekly increase in the EMI in just over a month and there was a 91.5 per cent clearance of the 33,293 bales on offer.
The majority of the price gains came due to the foreign exchange rates, but the slightly improved interest saw how reactive the market is.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.