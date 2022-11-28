A TOTAL of 2500 cattle sold at the Wagga cattle market on Monday.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Leann Dax said numbers declined significantly. Prices failed to capitalise on the reduced offering, with less feeder orders in the market and domestic and export processors subdued. Falls of 10c to 50c/kg were recorded and more in places.
The pick of the vealers made from 472c to 528c/kg. Trade heifers sold 50c cheaper in an erratic market to average 401c/kg.
Price results for trade steers varied and this was reflected in the massive price spread. Prices generally fell 50c to average 444c/kg. Light weight well-bred steers returning to the paddock sold to weak demand with the bulk selling from 560c to 600c/kg.
The feeder market for light weight steers 330 to 400kg lost traction. Prices ranged from 395c to 511c/kg. Quality lines of well-bred feeder steers 400 to 500kg lacked buyer competition. Well-bred steers made from 395c to 511c/kg. Heifers to suit feedlots were in reasonable numbers and buying competition faded as the market progresses. Medium weights slipping 50c to average 419c/kg.
Heavy steers and bullocks sold to weaker demand from all buyers. C3 steers and C4 bullocks suitable for the processors sold 10c to 30c/kg cheaper. Heavy steers averaged 395c while bullocks averaged 402c/kg.
The cow market followed the cheaper market and buyers were sporadic when bidding.
Heavy D4 types averaged 332c/kg.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.