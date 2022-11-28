Applications for the 2023 AgriFutures Horizon Scholarship Program are now open.
AgriFutures Australia Managing Director, John Harvey said attracting people from non-traditional agricultural backgrounds will be crucial to solving the workforce challenges.
To be eligible to apply students must:
Applications close Friday, 13 January 2023 at 5pm AEDT. Shortlisted applicants must be available for a telephone interview in February 2023, and scholarship winners will be announced in April 2023.
For more information and to apply visit www.agrifutures.com.au/horizon
