The Rural

Rural scholarship set to support rural students

Updated November 28 2022 - 1:41pm, first published 1:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga student Mitchell Salan was announced as a 2022 Horizon Scholarship recipient. Organisers are now calling for 2023 applicants.

Applications for the 2023 AgriFutures Horizon Scholarship Program are now open.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.