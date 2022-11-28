Medium and heavy trade lambs to 24kg sold from $168 to $195/head averaging 815c/kg while the 24kg to 26kg received $193 to $205/head or 800c/kg on average.- NLRS
VENDORS sold 1650 sheep and lambs during the fortnightly market at Cootamundra saleyards.
Meat and Livestock Australia's indicated that numbers eased by 2800 and the quality was plainer.
Most of the lambs were new season lambs and trade weights were best supplied.
Heavy lambs were limited and there were only a few very light and plain store lambs. The market sold to a similar trend to the last sale.
The few store lambs sold from $32 to $95/head. Medium and heavy trade lambs to 24kg sold from $168 to $195/head averaging 815c/kg while the 24kg to 26kg received $193 to $205/head or 800c/kg on average.
The few old trade lambs sold from $158 to $168 and heavy weights $166 to $200/head. The best of the hoggets reached $160/head. Mutton numbers eased and the quality was mixed. Prices were cheaper on the smaller run. Medium weight ewes sold from $60 to $118/head. Heavy crossbred ewes topped at $150/head.
