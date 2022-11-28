The Rural
Cootamundra sheep and lamb market,

Updated November 29 2022 - 9:53am, first published 9:41am
The atmosphere from Cootamundra saleyards. File image

Medium and heavy trade lambs to 24kg sold from $168 to $195/head averaging 815c/kg while the 24kg to 26kg received $193 to $205/head or 800c/kg on average.

- NLRS

VENDORS sold 1650 sheep and lambs during the fortnightly market at Cootamundra saleyards.

