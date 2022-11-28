A TOTAL of 50,400 sheep and lambs will sell at the Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre on Thursday.
Delta will sell 2000 lambs and 300 sheep, Rodwells, 2400 lambs and 600 sheep, Nutrien, 9500 lambs and 5800 sheep, Elders, 5000 lambs and 3300 sheep, RLA, 5000 lambs and 2200 sheep, WRL, 2300 lambs and 600 sheep, Blakes, 2700 lambs and 200 sheep, Francis, 4200 lambs and 1500 sheep and WMLP, 1700 lambs and 1100 sheep.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.