Data published in the Our Steak in Australia report reveals the number of jobs and the economic activity generated by red meat processing.
The Australian Meat Processor Corporation (AMPC) found that through communities, including Wagga, the red meat processing industry added $5.1 billion of economic value in NSW and a total of $21 billion nationally.
The industry's economic activity translates to more than 850 direct jobs in Wagga, generating hundreds more indirect jobs and economic opportunities across the Riverina region.
The NSW meat processing sector supports 34,000 full-time equivalent jobs, equating to one in every 33 manufacturing jobs in the state, totalling $1.9 billion of household income annually.
AMPC chief executive officer Chris Taylor said, the report was a national project to highlight the red meat processing industry's economic activity.
"In 2022, red meat processors were estimated to support 138,000 jobs and $7.6 billion in annual household income in Australia, but more importantly, each of these jobs supports a family.
"Local jobs and economic activity created by red meat processing in Wagga is essential to supporting a range of small businesses like farmers and retailers to survive and thrive in the Riverina region.
"There is an exciting future for red meat processing, and a strong industry means better and more diverse jobs in regional Australia, including in Wagga.
"Australian red meat processing is advanced manufacturing, creating a world-class product, and it's done locally, in regional communities," said Mr Taylor.
The Our Steak in Australia report forms part of AMPC's national More to Meat campaign.
