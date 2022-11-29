The Rural

Sheep producers say they are looking to increase the size of their flocks

Updated November 29 2022 - 11:20am, first published 11:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Survey indicates flock increase

Nearly half of Australian sheep producers are looking to increase the size of their flocks in the next 12 months, according to the first Sheep Producer Intentions survey.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.