A new resource is available in the form of a Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) guidebook for mixing and batching agricultural chemicals.
The guidebook is a key outcome of a four-year GRDC extension investment into spray efficiency and efficacy, which also included hands-on sprayer calibration and application workshops for growers.
The guidebook showcases day-to-day practicalities, with grower case studies for various enterprise sizes, each bringing different concepts, ideas and creative engineering to spray operations.
For Phil and Tom Longmire, who crop 5700 hectares near Esperance, Western Australia, over six adjoining properties, spraying operations are logistically complex.
"Timeliness of spray operations is critical for their success, and this is contingent on the capacity you have available - both labour and equipment," Mr Longmire said.
"We have upgraded our spray equipment over the years, customising it to the area of crop we need to service, but probably the key efficiency gain is how we use our limited labour source, particularly for mixing and batching chemicals."
GRDC grower relations manager Jo Wheeler said workshops were an example of how the GRDC's National Grower Network (NGN) operates.
