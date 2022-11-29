The Riverina has cemented its position as livestock capital with the AuctionsPlus award for highest throughput being claimed by a Wagga agency.
Livestock agents from Nutrien Wagga have earned the AuctionsPlus award for highest volume of sheep and cattle transactions on the online selling platform in the past year.
The news comes less than a month after Meat and Livestock Australia's Survey for 2021 to 2022, which showed Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre sold 2,005,901 sheep and lambs. This was a 10.3 per cent increase on the previous year.
Nutrien Wagga livestock manager Peter Cabot said the award was an honour and he commended the team of Jarrod Slattery, Shannon Wicks, Hamish McGeoch, James Croker and Ken Miall.
He said the AuctionsPlus throughput acknowledgement and saleyard survey were indicative of the high intensity for livestock sales in recent times.
"We are very proud to win it, and it is a huge compliment to the team and our vendors," he said.
Mr Cabot said AuctionsPlus was a great tool for selling livestock.
He said the six people from the Nutrien team in Wagga were all level one assessors with AuctionsPlus. This was the highest of the three-tiered system.
He said that showed commitment from the livestock agents here in Wagga to hone their skills and successfully use AuctionsPlus for clients.
Assessors were required to show impeccable to detail, and have an ability to predict weights and yields and provide overall information that was useful for potential buyers.
With enormous numbers of stock being traded online Mr Cabot said connectivity was still a hurdle in some parts.
"We need (internet and phone) connectivity at all times, and AuctionsPlus is a great example, people are trying to buy hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of livestock," he said.
The top throughput assessor for cattle with AuctionsPlus was awarded to Russell Jorgensen of GDL, Meandarra in Queensland.
Mr Jorgensen said the online platform provided strong competition for vendors.
Greg Cobiac of Elders, Kingston in South Australia was the top throughput assessor for sheep.
"Certainly a lot of effort is required to get all of the livestock drafted, assessed, photographed and put into the AuctionsPlus system by the weekly deadlines," Mr Cobiac said.
"We're very strong believers in the AuctionsPlus system and have supported the system since CALM's (computer aided livestock marketing) inception in the 1980s," he said.
"Our clients also support the modern method of marketing via AuctionsPlus," he said.
"We have built many friendships and business relationships with our buyers over many years of listing and selling," he said.
Meanwhile, his branch was also acknowledge as being the top throughput agency for sheep.
The top throughput agency for cattle was Allied Beef in Queensland.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
