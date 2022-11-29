There was a time when AuctionsPlus, the online selling platform for livestock and property, was called CALM.
The acronym stood for Computer Aided Livestock Marketing.
The acronym itself, CALM, is ironic when you cast your mind back to the inception of this selling tool.
CALM was registered in 1986. Imagine what the internet was like back then?
In fact, January 1, 1983 is considered the official birthday of the Internet.
So if we do the maths online livestock selling has been ahead of the game for decades.
Now AuctionsPlus is a tool of trade for livestock agents, vendors and buyers. And if throughput is to be a gauge of success Wagga certainly enjoys the limelight.
The team from Nutrien Wagga amassed enough sales of sheep and cattle on the AuctionsPlus platform to earn the award for top throughput agency.
It's an enormous feat. However, the prevalence of buying and selling on AuctionsPlus highlights the lack of connectivity in regional areas.
AuctionsPlus is about livelihood. If you are going to buy you have to get it right. It's often a matter of being in the right spot to place bids. Imagine having no mobile service and trying to buy that all-important sale-topping stud bull?
During COVID-19 the platform earned it's namesake of being a virtual saleyard and allowed for transactions to continue despite the health restrictions and lockdowns.
So after all of these years now is not the time to remain "CALM" if your internet service is not up to scratch.
Politicians were recently elected in Victoria, and in NSW we have a state election set for March next year. It's time to lobby both Federal and State politicians to deliver better connectivity in rural and regional areas.
Governments didn't get it right during COVID-19 lockdowns. It's an issue that needs to be pushed. When sitting at a desk in Sydney and streaming a movie on one tab, participating in a Zoom meeting from another and booking an overseas holiday from the next, it's hard to comprehend how poor the service is in regional NSW.
****
SHARING your stories in The Rural and The Land for 22 years has been an honour.
Thank you to those who have contributed agricultural news each week. For future stories in The Rural email andrew.pearson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
