THE flood situation has shown how investing in climate resilience is essential says Southern NSW Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hub director, Cindy Cassidy.
"We know that the impacts of things like floods and droughts are largely the same. We know that they happen in cycles and preparing for them is an essential part of business," she said.
"These projects, worth over $6 million in total, are a significant investment in the region's environmental, economic and social future," she said.
"The hub takes a holistic approach to building resilience, and we are putting just as much effort into regional relationships, communication and co-ordination."
Led by Charles Sturt University, the Southern NSW Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hub is one of eight established through funding from the Australian Government's Future Drought Fund.
The project includes collaboration focused on maintaining ground cover, promoting resilient pastures, optimising management of soil and water, managing biosecurity risks, capturing the value of AgTech and managing rangelands and generating and creating longevity in perennial horticulture plants.
There will be involvement from Farming Systems Group Alliance, Local Land Services, NSW Department of Primary Industries (NSW DPI), Rural Aid and the region's major universities
