GrainGrowers has called for urgent road funding on freight access routes to avoid delays and logistical issues during harvest.
GrainGrowers chair Rhys Turton said repeated rain and floods have severely damaged critical road infrastructure.
"An efficient rural road network is critical for protecting Australia's $13 billion grain industry and the broader Australian economy, but we are increasingly seeing growers unable even to access their paddocks to harvest their grain because the roads are so damaged," he said.
Mr Turton said council-owned local roads make up 87 percent of Australia's road network.
"These roads play a critical role in grain freight access, and the simple fact is that many rural councils are struggling to maintain their road," he said.
