Potholes the bane of 2022 harvest

Updated November 30 2022 - 12:16pm, first published 11:36am
GrainGrowers Chair Rhys Turton said repeated rain and floods have severely damaged critical road infrastructure.

GrainGrowers has called for urgent road funding on freight access routes to avoid delays and logistical issues during harvest.

