MICHAEL Crowley has been appointed chief executive officer of Herefords Australia.
Mr Crowley has more than 20 years of experience in the industry and this includes previous roles with Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) and former ownership of a cattle and beef marketing business plus involvement in the stud and commercial cattle sector.
Herefords Australia chairman Ian Durkin, said it was Mr Crowley's combination of general management experience, technical knowledge and infinity and connection with the Hereford breed and stud operations that most impressed the Board.
Recently Mr Crowley held the position of General Manager, Research and Development with MLA where he was responsible for a diverse number of programs, including Livestock Genetics, Meat Standards Australia (MSA), Animal Health and Welfare, Beef Productivity, Supply Chain Innovation, Sustainability and Producer Adoption.
Mr Crowley has also served as a board appointed director on the Herefords Australia board since 2021.
Meanwhile, Lisa Sharp has been appointed to the Herefords board. The move follows her contract completion as chief executive officer with the breed society.
The current Herefords Australia Board comprises:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.