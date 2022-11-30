The Rural
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Whiteface breed announces new chief executive officer

Updated December 1 2022 - 9:05am, first published 8:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Herefords Australia chairman, Ian Durkin.

MICHAEL Crowley has been appointed chief executive officer of Herefords Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.