The Rural

Imminent assistance needed to help flood-affected communities

Updated December 1 2022 - 10:15am, first published 9:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CWA president Joy Beames.

MINIMISING red tape in flood relief payments is essential says Country Women's Association (CWA) president Joy Beames.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.