MINIMISING red tape in flood relief payments is essential says Country Women's Association (CWA) president Joy Beames.
In addition CWA is also helping those in flood-affected areas by accessing it's Disaster Relief Fund.
This fund was formed to assist recovery efforts and in recent years has supported those in bushfires affected areas.
The association's Disaster Relief Fund Committee is currently assessing how best to distribute additional flood relief, and is also encouraging branches to apply for assistance in the form of vouchers for essential household items that can be distributed in their local community.
Mrs Joy Beames said it was heartbreaking to see the devastation being inflicted on communities, particularly those areas that had been inundated multiple times in just a few months.
"We know there has to be checks and balances around grant allocations, and appreciate the challenges when it comes to their administration, but we hope for ongoing efficiencies and reductions in red tape to help roll out relief funds sooner, particularly if demand for these relief efforts are likely to increase in the future," she said.
