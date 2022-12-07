Wagga has shivered through its coldest spring in 30 years and its wettest in 29 years.
Wagga's average maximum temperature was just 22.3 degrees throughout September, October and November.
"That's 3.6 degrees below the average and the coldest since 1992," Bureau of Meteorology senior climatologist Hugh McDowell said.
"Also, the spring mean maximum temperatures for NSW were the fifth lowest on record (since 1910) and the lowest since 1976.
"So, it's been noticeably cool."
Wagga has also recorded well above average rainfall.
"Wagga's spring rainfall was 306.4 mm, that's roughly double the average," Mr McDowell said.
The 306.4mm of rain received at Wagga airport's weather station is the most on record since 1993.
Wagga canola and wheat farmer Simon Moloney summarised the wet spring season for farmers as "financial joys and biblical fears".
"It's awesome for growing crops but logistically it's a bit of a headache."
Mr Moloney said the rain had been mostly positive for his farm but that he was lucky to not have any low-lying floodplain country or river country like others in the region.
"The guys on the river, out at The Rock and south, west, they're way too wet - it's been a real problem for them," Mr Moloney said.
"We've been bogged a fair bit but we've been fine."
The spring rainfall was a big help to how much grain Mr Moloney grew this season but he hoped to harvest it before any further rain caused weather damage.
"Last year we had a lot of weather-damaged wheat, hopefully we can get it in the silos before that sort of an issue arises," he said.
As for the cold weather, Mr Moloney said he couldn't yet measure what kind of impact it had had on the quality of his crops.
But the wet weather did serve the purpose of keeping away damaging frost usually seen in early spring.
Urana, The Rock and Grong Grong all saw their wettest springs since 1916 and Junee its wettest since 1917.
Looking across the state, Mr McDowell said the rainfall for NSW over spring was the highest on record.
"It's also the highest on record for the Murray Darling basin," the climatologist said.
Spring also brought with it major flooding.
"There has been significant major flooding throughout NSW and the Wagga area," Mr McDowell said.
Looking ahead, Mr McDowell said although rainfall is expected to sit around the average mark this summer, people need to remain vigilant of the flood risk.
"People should still be prepared for higher than usual flood risk, even with the average rainfall [forecast] because the landscape out there is already so much water out there already," he said.
"The ground is saturated, the dams are full, so it's more sensitive to flooding than usual."
