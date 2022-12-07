The Rural

Coldest, wettest Wagga spring in three decades: BoM

By Andrew Mangelsdorf, Tim Piccione
Updated December 7 2022 - 6:08pm, first published 1:00pm
Farmer Simon Moloney, pictured in 2020 with Labrador Brian, says he's yet to evaluate the effect of Wagga's cold spring on the quality of his crops. Picture by Les Smith

Wagga has shivered through its coldest spring in 30 years and its wettest in 29 years.

