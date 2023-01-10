The Rural

Rodeo, B&S loom on calendar

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated January 11 2023 - 12:59pm, first published January 10 2023 - 9:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Corowa B&S ball is back on Australia Day weekend - or as close to it as it can get. The town's aerodrome and football field is the place to be on January 28 as the annual shenanigans get under way.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Digital specialist

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.