Rodeo, B&S loom on calendar

The Corowa B&S ball is back on Australia Day weekend - or as close to it as it can get. The town's aerodrome and football field is the place to be on January 28 as the annual shenanigans get under way.
Wagga's rodeo scene kicks back in with the Wagga Pro Rodeo at Equex on February 4. The Gil Matthews event opens at 2pm before starting up at 4pm. Tickets will set families back $80, adults $30, children between 5 and 15 $15 and the younger ones get in free. Tickets online through Trybooking.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.