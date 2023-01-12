A 19-year-old livestock agent has been named as Wagga Stock and Station Agents' Association young achiever for 2022.
Jacob Kerrisk, who works at Elders Wagga, was awarded the Bruce Shepherd Memorial Trophy for his dedication and potential in the industry.
Speaking at Thursdays sheep and lamb sales, Mr Kerrisk said receiving the award was "pretty special".
"It was not expected at all and I think it's a pretty special award to be able to win," he said.
"It goes back a pretty long way and some pretty important people have won it, so it means a lot."
The trophy's history goes back 25 years, and RH Blake and Co auctioneer and livestock manager Mark Logan said it was a prestigious early career award.
"There's quite a few people who have won the award in over 20 years as juniors are now leading auctioneers," he said.
"So there's a lot of people who have gone on to bigger roles in the industry.
"Wagga's a bit over 2 million sheep and lambs here, so anybody that does any good at Wagga, they'll do good anywhere."
Mr Kessick said he is aspiring to start his own livestock and station business in Wagga.
Mr Logan himself received recognition for his dedication to the Association, having attended agents meetings since 1983, and was on the board for more than 30 years.
In that time, he said Wagga sales had always been the "barometer" for livestock prices.
"I've seen a lot of changes in the industry... but at the end of the day the saleyards are stil the barometer of what happens for sale prices in Australia," he said.
"A lot of meat companies base their over the hook prices for both sheep and lambs, and they're all looking to see what Wagga does."
Mr Kessick said Mr Logan's experience as an auctioneer in Wagga was inspirational.
"It just proves his dedication and how passionate he is for the industry that we're in," he said.
Mr Logan said lamb prices had followed a downward trend on Thursday after a difficult and wet winter.
He said stock weighing over 26kg was selling at good prices of around $300, but under that was not delivering.
"There's a lot of light lambs and there's a lot of those lambs on the market," Mr Logan said.
"You can buy restock in lambs for about $70 to $130, and if you've got feed well you'll probably do alright out of it."
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
