Wagga's first sheep and lambs sales welcomed buyers from across the country on Thursday, January 12.
RH Blake and Co auctioneer Mark Logan said most lamb prices had followed a downward trend on Thursday after a difficult and wet winter.
He said stock weighing over 26kg was selling at good prices of around $300.
For buyers looking for lambs under that weight Mr Logan said it was a good time to restock.
"There's a lot of light lambs and there's a lot of those lambs on the market," he said.
"You can buy restock in lambs for about $70 to $130, and if you've got feed well you'll probably do alright out of it."
Wagga sheep and lamb sales are held at the Livestock Marketing Centre every Thursday, from 8am.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.