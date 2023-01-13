The Rural

Photos: First sheep and lamb sales at Wagga saleyards for 2023

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated January 18 2023 - 11:54am, first published January 13 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wagga's first sheep and lambs sales welcomed buyers from across the country on Thursday, January 12.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.