A former independent MP for the federal seat of Indi has been appointed to lead a national ag body.
Cathy McGowan, who retired from politics in 2019, has been named the next chair of Agrifutures Australia.
Ms Mcgowan replaces former Member for Riverina and National Party President Kay Hull who served as the AgriFutures Australia chair from 2016 to 2022.
On behalf of AgriFutures Australia, managing director John Harvey thanked Mrs Hull for her outstanding dedication and service and wished her well in retirement.
"Under the guidance of Mrs Hull, AgriFutures Australia has continually strived to ensure the best possible future of all our levy-payers and other stakeholders," Mr Harvey said.
"Mrs Hull worked tirelessly, and I thank her for the passion and energy she bought to AgriFutures Australia every single day."
Mr Harvey welcomed Ms McGowan to the new role.
"Ms McGowan joins AgriFutures Australia at an exciting time," he said.
"We are six months into our new Research and Innovation Strategic Plan and have a jam-packed agenda ahead of us.
"Ms McGowan's knowledge of agriculture, rural communities, and leadership experience will be invaluable as we commence this next phase of the AgriFutures Australia journey."
Minister for agriculture, fisheries and forestry, Murray Watt also welcomed the appointment.
Ms McGowan is a sixth-generation farmer from north-east Victoria and has held various leadership roles of rural and regional organisations, including as President of Australian Women in Agriculture.
In 2004 she was awarded the Officer of the Order of Australia and was elected and served in the Australian Parliament as the federal member for Indi from 2013 to 2019.
Ms McGowan is excited to join the organisation and looks forward to working with the Board and team to continue to grow the long-term prosperity and sustainability of Australian rural industries.
"I hope my previous experience and understanding of the agriculture sector will add value to this unique, regionally-based Research Development Corporation," she said.
Ms McGowan began in the role last Wednesday January 11.
AgriFutures Australia is one of 15 Research and Development Corporations that service the research, development and extension needs of Australian rural industries.
It represents the research needs for 13 thriving rural industries including chicken meat, rice, honey bee and pollination, ginger, tea tree oil, pasture seeds, export fodder, thoroughbred horses, kangaroo, buffalo, deer, goat fibre and ratite.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022.
