The Rural

Former Independent MP Cathy McGowan named new head of national agriculture body

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated January 18 2023 - 9:51am, first published January 17 2023 - 2:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cathy McGowan pictured in 2019 during one of her last appearances as an MP. Picture from file

A former independent MP for the federal seat of Indi has been appointed to lead a national ag body.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.