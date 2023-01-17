The Corowa B&S ball is back on Australia Day weekend - or as close to it as it can get. The town's aerodrome and football field is the place to be on January 28 as the annual shenanigans get under way for the first time since 2020. Tickets $135 online until noon the day before, then it's $150 - cash only - at the gate. See the Rotary Club of Corowa's Facebook page for more information.
The Riverina leg of the Festival of Small Halls powers up with a great night out at the Ganmain Hall on January 29. It continues on to Savernake on February 1, Humula on February 2 and Coolac on February 3. The summer tour features Emily Lubitz and Scotland's The Paul McKenna Band. Tickets available from festivalofsmallhalls.com.
Wagga's rodeo scene kicks back in with the Wagga Pro Rodeo at Equex on February 4. The Gil Matthews event opens at 2pm before starting up at 4pm. Tickets will set families back $80, adults $30, children between 5 and 15 $15 and the younger ones get in free. Tickets online through Trybooking.
Show time takes off for parts of the region in the next few weeks - keep preparing because they'll be here before you know it. Henty will be first cab off the rank on February 11, followed by Gundagai on February 17 and 18, Tumut and Deniliquin on March 4 and 5, and Adelong on March 11.
Get ready to carry a tool to Carrathool as the Best of the Bough Shed races take off for a glorious day at one of the bush's best red dirt tracks on February 18.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.