What's on around the Riverina: B&S balls, race meets, rodeos and show time arrives

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated January 18 2023 - 10:54am, first published 9:27am
Carrathool Races Jackaroo Dash winner Luke Hogan and Jillaroo Sprint winner Charlee Masters at the 2020 event. The meet returns - finally - next month. Picture by Calhan Behrendt

The Corowa B&S ball is back on Australia Day weekend - or as close to it as it can get. The town's aerodrome and football field is the place to be on January 28 as the annual shenanigans get under way for the first time since 2020. Tickets $135 online until noon the day before, then it's $150 - cash only - at the gate. See the Rotary Club of Corowa's Facebook page for more information.

