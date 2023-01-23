Farmers across the Riverina have a chance to save hundreds of dollars this year as they renew their compulsory chemical licenses.
TAFE NSW has recently made its Statement of Attainment in Agricultural Chemical Skill Set fee-free to eligible locals, including farmers and any other worker with a requirement to use pesticides and herbicides on the job.
The course, which normally costs $350 to study at TAFE, includes two units of study: transporting and storing chemicals, and preparing to apply chemicals to control pests, weeds and diseases.
Once complete, it will allow them to continue using chemicals on their property.
According to a Deloitte report, almost 70 per cent of crops grown in Australia are thanks to pesticides.
However farmers are required to renew their chemical licence every five years.
TAFE NSW primary industries teacher Kelly Upton said the free course applied to a number of different professions in the community.
"There are literally thousands of workers in the primary industries sector that need this licence, and also many people that work in parks and gardens," Ms Upton said.
"By offering it fully online, TAFE NSW is allowing workers to access the course when and where it suits them best, negating the need to travel to a TAFE campus at a specific time."
Ms Upton said students had a three-month window to complete the course once they enrol.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
