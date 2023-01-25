With the state election now just two months away, Wagga's representative for the state's peak agricultural body is calling on the major parties to future-proof the farming sector.
NSW Farmers Wagga district chair Alan Brown said it was "critical" that Labor and the Liberal-National Coalition "understand how the system works and do the most to help it work efficiently."
He said the main priorities are the "five pillars" of road and rail infrastructure, biosecurity, farm productivity, workforce and land use pressures.
"We've been talking to both parties quite a lot to ensure whatever else they promise, this basic stuff happens," Mr Brown said.
"Farmers employ a relatively large proportion of the population for in-farm and post-farm distribution.
"We can be productive, but we need the basic infrastructure [in place] to be able to move the product efficiently without destroying vehicles.
"It's not the government's fault, it's because it's been the wettest season ever.
"But the plain fact is the roads are in a very poor state and need significant funding to get them back up to speed so that farmers can be efficient."
Mr Brown said helping farmers be more efficient would directly impact consumers too, amid the rising cost of veggies due to inflation. "Everyone suffers when food gets too expensive. If you listen to what the average people are saying, they are really concerned about liveability and the affordability of food in particular," he said.
Mr Brown said farmers can do many things to improve food costs, but they "need the basic tools to be productive."
The comments follow the launch of the NSW Farmers 2023 state election platform next to Parliament House on Monday.
NSW Farmers president Xavier Martin said strong supply chains and resilient food and fibre production to keep food prices affordable would be critical for politicians, with polling revealing more than two-thirds of NSW voters saw the cost of food and groceries as their biggest concern.
"Today's latest poll shows the majority of people are concerned by rising food prices," Mr Martin said.
He said disjointed food supply chains, infrastructure and continued removal of productive water from farms is not helping the problem.
"This is what we're focused on when we're talking about a stronger future for farmers and for our state, making sure we can grow those healthy plants and healthy animals that people need and get them onto people's plates in a timely and affordable way."
About 135,000 people were employed in the state's food and agribusiness sector, contributing $23.1 billion to the economy in the last year alone.
With 8.265 million consumers of food and fibre in NSW, Mr Martin said the agriculture sector needs policies to support growth and resilience, and strategic investment from the government to meet the needs of businesses and communities.
"Sustainable and secure food and fibre production needs to be a priority for decision-makers," Mr Martin said. "It's not just flooding and COVID that impact food production and supply, but also ageing infrastructure, water buybacks, the threat of various pest and disease incursions, and chronic worker shortages."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
