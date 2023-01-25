The Rural

Wagga NSW Farmers representative Alan Brown calls on major parties to ensure longevity of ag sector

January 26 2023 - 8:00am
As the state election approaches, NSW Farmers Wagga district chair Alan Brown is calling on the major parties to address issues facing the ag sector. Picture by Les Smith

With the state election now just two months away, Wagga's representative for the state's peak agricultural body is calling on the major parties to future-proof the farming sector.

