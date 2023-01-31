A Wagga vet has backed calls for the federal government to wipe university HECS debts of graduates who decide to go bush as the region faces a vet shortage.
The Australian Veterinary Association is calling on the federal government to wipe university fees for vet graduates who choose to work in rural and remote areas after a survey found 100 per cent of students would consider the offer.
Wagga vet Lynne Bodell backed the call, saying it would "certainly help."
"I think it would be a great incentive for people to leave the city."
Dr Bodell herself moved away from Sydney to work in the profession.
She moved to Finley for her first vet job before eventually setting up her Chaston Street practice in Wagga.
"The first chance I got I moved out to the Riverina," she said.
"I've been in the practice for 35 years now and I'd never go back and work in the city."
Following a recent announcement by education minister Jason Clare to wipe HECS debts for rural and remote teachers, the AVA wants the same done for vets.
The AVA is calling for a HECS forgiveness scheme to be set up with 80 vet graduates to have their debts wiped every year.
The peak vet body is also calling on the government to prioritise vet workforce sustainability, creating a more sustainable model for the role of vets in maintaining biosecurity, and providing better mental health support for the profession.
AVA NSW spokesperson Zachary Lederhose said vet shortages in the regions are a "huge issue."
Dr Lederhose studied to be a vet at Wagga's Charles Sturt University and worked in the Snowy Mountains for some years before moving to Goulburn where he now runs a practice.
"I find it's very hard to attract vets regionally," he said.
"It's become harder and harder over the last five to 10 years.
"Unfortunately, due to the difficulty in attracting vets to regional areas, some towns are losing vets clinics entirely, while others are going from having two or three clinics down to just one."
"While that is happening, it's meaning people are getting less choice of vets and those that stay are getting more burnt out and having more challenges put on their ability to do the job."
Dr Lederhose said there is a "mental health crisis" affecting the profession which needs serious attention.
"Veterinarians are often one of the top two professions for suicide [rates]," he said.
"So this is quite a serious issue."
"For Dr Lederhose it has come very close to home with some of his peers having taken their own lives.
"People don't often realise it's not always sunshine, rainbows, puppies and kittens," he said.
"It's quite a demanding role, especially with vet shortages."
But Dr Lederhose remains optimistic the government can have a big impact on fixing vet shortages with good incentives.
"Things like HECS forgiveness and sector specific mental health support are the ways to have an impact," he said.
Responding to calls for more support, federal agriculture minister Murray Watt said the Albanese government has begun to reverse the shortages it blames on the Coalition government.
"Unfortunately, 10 years of Coalition underinvestment in education and training has caused large skills shortages in a range of industries, including vets," Mr Watt said.
"Our government... [is now] fast-tracking visa applications and providing fee-free TAFE training and additional university places for industries in demand, including vet nursing."
Mr Watt acknowledged vets play a "key role" in maintaining biosecurity.
"They are likely to be one of the first groups to identify a biosecurity outbreak and will be an important resource for any response," he said.
He said the Albanese government has also invested in a range of initiatives to support engagement of private veterinarians in an emergency animal disease response.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022.
