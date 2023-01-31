The Rural

Wagga vet backs calls for better government support to wipe HECS debts

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated February 1 2023 - 7:28am, first published January 31 2023 - 2:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lynne Bodell treats cat Pepper at her Chaston Street practice. Picture from file

A Wagga vet has backed calls for the federal government to wipe university HECS debts of graduates who decide to go bush as the region faces a vet shortage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.