The Irrigation Research and Extension Committee (IREC) hosts a field day at the IREC field station on Stott Road at Whitton on February 16. On the agenda is discussions on preventing spray drift, growing sunflowers, drone mapping, IREC project updates and machinery and technology display and demonstrations. RSVP to 0491 380 399 or irec@irec.org.au.
Show time takes off for parts of the region in the next few weeks - keep preparing because they'll be here before you know it. Henty is first cab off the rank on February 11, followed by Gundagai on February 17 and 18, Tumut and Deniliquin on March 4 and 5, and Adelong on March 11.
Get ready to carry a tool to Carrathool as the Best of the Bough Shed races take off for a glorious day at one of the bush's best red dirt tracks on February 18.
Add some more dust to the boots on the night of February 18 at the Narrandera Rodeo. Gates open at 6pm at the rodeo grounds on Racecourse Road.
Tumbarumba really turns it on for the weekend when Tumbafest takes off on February 25. A bevy of performers including The Living End, Travis Collins, Bjorn Again and Nina Las Vegas are on the line-up and the creekscape is the place to be all weekend. Tickets and information at tumbafest.com.au.
Lock in a day and night out in West Wyalong with the Top Town Chicken Races in the morning followed by an evening at the rodeo on March 4. Gates to the unusual races open at Redman Oval at 11.30am and there will be a five-race program, farmers relay for children and adults, tug-o-war and more. Tickets from Eventbrite at $10 for adults or $15 on the day, chooks will be auctioned before each race.
Then head to the rodeo ground on Tallimba Road for the West Wyalong Rodeo, with junior events starting at 2pm and the main events from 5pm. Family passes are $40, over 16s pay $15, children $5 and those under five get in free. Bar and canteen available.
Gates to the Lockhart Heritage Truck Show open at 9am on March 4. Entry is $5 for adults (cash only) and there will be trucks, vintage and veteran cars and motorbikes on display, with Kenworth and Mercedes the feature vehicles. There will be market stalls, musical entertainment, and from lifestyle demonstrations in the pavilion from 11am. Contact Trevor on 0407 513 974 for more information.
Holbrook's Festival by the Sub starts at 4pm in the submarine park. Danny Phegan and band, JAG and Zac and Eliza will bring the tunes, there'll be plenty of food and drink options, market stalls, car show and more.
