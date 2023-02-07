The Rural
What's on around the Riverina: field days, rodeos, show time and more

February 7 2023
Saddle bronc rider Sam Smith makes his way out of the Wagga Pro Rodeo arena on Saturday. There are more rodeos among the string of events across the region in coming weeks. Picture by Les Smith

The Irrigation Research and Extension Committee (IREC) hosts a field day at the IREC field station on Stott Road at Whitton on February 16. On the agenda is discussions on preventing spray drift, growing sunflowers, drone mapping, IREC project updates and machinery and technology display and demonstrations. RSVP to 0491 380 399 or irec@irec.org.au.

