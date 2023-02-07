Lock in a day and night out in West Wyalong with the Top Town Chicken Races in the morning followed by an evening at the rodeo on March 4. Gates to the unusual races open at Redman Oval at 11.30am and there will be a five-race program, farmers relay for children and adults, tug-o-war and more. Tickets from Eventbrite at $10 for adults or $15 on the day, chooks will be auctioned before each race.

