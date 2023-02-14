The National Farmers Federation (NFF) has called on the federal treasurer to rule out changes to the Fuel Tax Credits scheme.
This follows a new report by think tank The Grattan Institute arguing there is "no good rationale" for the fuel tax credit scheme in its current form, and proposing to halve it for users of off-road vehicles, and eliminating it entirely for heavy vehicles used on public roads.
While most Australians pay 47.7 cents a litre in tax for fuel, heavy vehicles used for business purposes are entitled to either a half or full rebate, depending on whether the vehicle is used on public roads.
Advocates for the fuel tax credit point to the way fuel tax has historically been linked to road upkeep, and argue people shouldn't pay for upkeep on infrastructure they aren't using.
While Treasurer Jim Chalmers is yet to voice a clear opinion on the proposal, NFF President Fiona Simson warned that slashing the scheme would be disastrous, adding to the economic burden already faced by many farmers.
"Farmers are already battling a cost of farming crisis, with fuel, fertiliser and other inputs at historically high levels. We're seeing this reflected in the food price inflation causing pain for families at the supermarket checkout.
"Levelling billions in new taxes on the supply chain is a recipe for further inflation," Ms Simson said.
Advocates for the fuel tax credit have long argued that, as it was originally conceived to pay for the upkeep on transport infrastructure, it is unfair to impose it on vehicles that don't make use of public roads.
"Should we also start paying tolls on toll roads we don't drive on?" Ms Simson said.
Alan Brown from the Wagga and district branch of the NSW Farmers Association argued rolling back the fuel tax credit was an unjustifiable impost on farmers.
"It's a problem - we have no alternative to diesel as far as sowing, harvesting, or livestock," Mr Brown said.
"The fuel tax was always put on to fund roads, and we don't use them.
"I fully accept the need for this, and am happy to pay my taxes for vehicles I'm actually driving on the road," he said.
However, Australian economists have recently disputed this assertion, pointing to the facts the fuel tax is pooled with all other tax revenue, and hasn't been sufficient to cover the cost of road maintenance for more than a decade.
According to the Grattan Institute Transport and Cities Program Director Marion Terrill, reducing the fuel tax credit would offer Australia a double dividend on climate and budget.
"Cutting fuel tax credits would be a win-win: it would shrink the budget deficit and help Australia hit net-zero carbon emissions by 2050," Ms Terrill said.
"Cutting fuel tax credits in the way we recommend would have next-to-no impact on household budgets," she said
"We calculate prices at the supermarket would increase by an average of just 35 cents on a $100 grocery shop."
