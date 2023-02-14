The Rural

National Farmer's Federation have attacked changes to the fuel tax credit scheme proposed by the Grattan Institute

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated February 15 2023 - 10:43am, first published February 14 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File Image

The National Farmers Federation (NFF) has called on the federal treasurer to rule out changes to the Fuel Tax Credits scheme.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.